Obituary: Elizabeth Faye Burton, 81, Elizabethtown

Elizabeth Faye Burton, 81, of Elizabethtown, died Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at her home in Elizabethtown. She was born in Elizabethtown to Flem and Sevia Myers. She was a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her father, Flem Myers; her mother, Sevia Linden Myers; her husband, Harold Burton; and two sons, Terry Burton and Eddie Burton.

She is survived by four daughters, Regina Burton and Amanda (Charlie) Burton, both of Hodgenville, Selena (Bill) Peak of Vine Grove and Tammy (Greg) Burton of New Haven; four sons, Branden (Molly) Burton, Tim (Elisa) Burton, James (Toni) Burton and Darren (Betty) Burton, all of Elizabethtown; one brother, Tony Bland of White Mills; 36 grandchildren; and 37 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Tommy Williams officiating. Burial is in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, and 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at the funeral home.

The Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.

