Video: ‘Bradford & Brooks’ guests discuss PTSD resources, support group

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 — Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder was the topic discussed during the Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023 edition of WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio show. Local Navy veteran Frank Thompson talked about the support group he has brought back following a pause due to COVID. Pastor Doug Alexander was also our guest to talk about the need for those suffering with PTSD to seek help, and the fact the groups’ meetings each month offer contacts with resources to help those still suffering. Running time: 48 minutes, 48 seconds.

-30-