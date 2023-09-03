Nelson County Jail Logs — Sept. 1-2, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Sept.1, 2023

Sierra Devonna Davidson, 36, Louisville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, $1,000 to less than $10,000 value; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); criminal trespassing, third-degree. Bond is $10,000 surety. Booked at 11:29 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023

William Lance Foster, 37, Springfield, speeding, 15 mph over limit; one headlight; reckless driving; fleeting or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); wanton endangerment, first-degree (police officer); wanton endangerment, first-degree; resisting arrest; disregarding stop sign; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 6:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Lillian Michelle Pickens, 48, Bardstown, assault, third-degree, police officer – communicable bodily fluid; menacing; disorderly conduct, second-degree. No bond. Booked at 9:24 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-