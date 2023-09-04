Obituary: Louis Hall, 67, Cox’s Creek

Louis Hall, 67, of Cox’s Creek, died Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at his home. He was born Oct. 11, 1955, in Bardstown. He was an U.S. Army veteran. He worked for H.E.C. and Sumitok Magnetics. He was a member of St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church in Samuels. He loved woodworking. He was a cane maker and an avid reader.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Louis “Bill” and Mae Hall; and one grandson, Veridian Hall.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Hall; three sons, Daniel (Sandra) Hall, Lyle (Corrie) Hall, and Landon (Panda) Hall; two sisters. Freida (Keith) Spalding and Kathy (Rodney) McDowell; four brothers, Jimmy (Jewel) Boyd, Pat (Jennifer) Hall, Matthew (Gina) Hall and Mark (Kim) Hall; two grandchildren, Parker Hall and Riley Hall; and several nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery with the Rev. Kien Nguyen officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, and 8-9:15 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church or Masses.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-