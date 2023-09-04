Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, Sept.3, 2023

Robbie Allen Boblitt, 45, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond, released on recognizance. Booked at 1:27 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Denver Allen Jones, 25, Bardstown, no registration plates; no insurance; no registration receipt; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). No bond. Booked at 2:08 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jennifer Elizabeth Penna, 47, New Haven, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond. Booked at 9:47 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023,, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-