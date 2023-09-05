Obituary: Barbara Ann Enlow Lafollette, 80, New Haven

Barbara Ann Enlow Lafollette, 80, of New Haven, died Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elozabethtown surrounded by her family. She was born May 1, 1943, in Nelsonville to the late Hollis Quinn and Margie Adelia Harned Enlow.

BARBARA ANN ENDLOW LAFOLLETTE

She was a member of Rolling Fork Baptist Church in Boston, she was a retired Caregiver.

She was preceded in death by her husband, R.E. Lafollette; one sister, Sandy Enlow; and two brothers, Phil Enlow and Ricky Enlow.

She is survived by two daughters, Charlotte Clement of Boston and Terri Lafollette of Louisville; one brother, C.M. Enlow of Boston; one grandson, Cody Clement of Louisville; and several aunts, nieces, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in the chapel of William R. Rust Funeral Home with Bro. Bruce Nichols officiating, Burial is in the St Catherine Catholic Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, and 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Childrens Hospital.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

