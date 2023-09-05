Obituary: Mary Joyce Howard, 69

Mary Joyce Howard, 69, died Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023m at University Hospital in Louisville. She was born May 20, 1954, in Louisville to the late Paul and Pearl Hendren Howard. She was self-employed. She was a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church.

MARY JOYCE HOWARD

She was preceded in death by one sister, Joan Howard Smith; and four brothers, John Young Howard, Jerry “Pete” Howard, Julian Howard and Jeff Howard.

She is survived by her companion, Donnie Burkhead of Bardstown; one son, Michael D. (Natalie) Hayden of Fancy Farm;

three grandchildren, Colton Hayden, Dawson Hayden and Eelynn Hayden; three sisters, Jean Downs and Jane (Jimmy) Cross, both of Bardstown, and Janice Vittitow of New Haven; two brothers, Paul (Margie) Howard of Lebaon and Joe (Laura) Howard of Louisville; three sisters-in-law, Betty Jo Howard, Pam Howard, and Jean Howard’ amd several nieces, nephews, family and friends.

The Memorial Mass is 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at St. Catherine Catholic Church with the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at the church.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

-30-