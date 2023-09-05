Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Sept. 4, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Sept.4, 2023

Ashley Darlene Wittlake, 45, Bardstown, possession of marijuana; possession of controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; operating on a suspended license; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); fleeting or evading police, first-degree (on foot); no insurance; no registration receipt; no registration plates; reckless driving; disregarding stop sign; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more. Bond is $15,000. Booked at 12:28 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

James Michael Sims, 49, Loretto, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond. Booked at 1:38 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4, 2023,, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Robbie Allen Boblitt, 45, Bardstown, violation of a Kentucky protective order. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 3:07 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, by the Barsdtown Police Department.

Toby Curtsinger, 33, Barsdtown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; careless driving. No bond. Booked at 3:18 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, by the Barsdtown Police Department.

Karmen Michael Litsey, 23, Bardstown, speeding 22 mph over speed limit; careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no insurance card. No bond. Booked at 6:38 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

Jennifer Elizabeth Penna, 47, New Haven, disorderly conduct, second-degree. No bond. Booked at 2:19 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Donald Ray Dolson, 38, Louisville, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); failure to appear; possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; operating on a suspended license; no registration plates. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 9:38 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

Stevette Bowman Hutchins, 53, Bardstown, improper equipment; operating on a suspended license; no registration plates; no registration receipt; possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to surrender revoked operator’s license. No bond. Booked at 11:24 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office. no pic

-30-