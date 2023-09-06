Obituary: Arthur Wayne Benge, 65, Mooresville

Arthur Wayne Benge, 65, of the Mooresville Community of Washington County, died at 11:16 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown. He was born July 7, 1958, in Berea to Samuel Andrew and Neville Burton Benge.

ARTHUR WAYNE BENGE

He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church and had a heart for missions, especially in Africa and the Ukraine. He was an employee of AV Gauge of Bardstown. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He enjoyed gardening, music and was an avid pool player.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Martha Elizabeth Sinner (Dec. 16, 2017); his father, Samuel Andrew Benge (July 25, 2005); and one brother-in-law, Dawayne Denney (Sept. 4, 2019).

He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Connie Darland Benge; one daughter, Sara Barrett (Stephen) of Hustonville; one stepdaughter, Brooke Botello (Adolfo) of Tyler, Texas; one son, Rusty Benge of Nicholasville; one stepson, David Bodine (Shawna) of Springfield; his mother and stepfather, Neville and James Daniel Hacker of Crab Orchard; four sisters, Gail Messer (Scott), Kelly Denney and Christina Rodriguez-Pavon (Miguel), all of Broadhead and Lisa Rogers of Crab Orchard; one brother, James Daniel Hacker Jr. (Stephanie) of Crab Orchard; six grandchildren; and five stepgrandchildren.

Cremation was chosen. A Celebration of Life is 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at New Hope Baptist Church with the Rev. Tobe Yankey officiating.

Visitation is 1-2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at the church.

Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-