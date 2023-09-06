Obituary: Forrest Richard ‘Richie’ Lankford, 80, Cox’s Creek

Forrest Richard “Richie” Lankford, 80, of Cox’s Creek, died Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at his home. He was a native of Jefferson County and served in the Army National Guard. He was a retired welder for Tube Turns Tech where he worked for 32 years, and Brown Sprinkler, where he retired twice.

He enjoyed making jewelry and bourbon barrel furniture with his wife. He also enjoyed building and could fix almost anything mechanical.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy and Jo Wilma Lankford; and one brother, David Lankford.

He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 55 years, Cathy Lankford; one daughter, Elizabeth Michele Lankford; one son, Christopher Cole Lankford (Xiong Xiong); a daughter by choice, Samantha Bayless; his beloved cat, Lucky Bug; and a host of many furgrandbabies.

Cremation was chosen. Memorial gifts in his memory are suggested to the James Graham Brown Cancer Center.

