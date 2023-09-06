Obituary: Mary Alice Brown, 89, Bardstown

Mary Alice Brown, 89, of Bardstown, died Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at her home with her loving family by her side. She was born July 3, 1935, in Bardstown to the late Mary Catherine Nally Murphy and John Lester. Once she became a grandmother, she became affectionately known as “Nanny” to several people.

She retired from Brown & Williamson and continued working as a caring babysitter for decades to come. She loved and adored the children she watched after, many now having already graduated college and now have their own families.

She loved being with her family, cooking, and enjoying a nice cup of coffee at Huddle House. What she loved more than anything was her husband, George Brown “Papaw” and greatly missed his Bluegrass music after he died, Sept. 2016.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Mark Wimsatt, whom she reunited with on his birthday; two sisters, Shirly Phillips and Nancy Festervan; and three brothers, Louis ‘Bert’ Murphy, Robert ‘Bobby’ Murphy and Thomas ‘Tommy’ Murphy.

She is survived by two daughters, Angela Jean Wimsatt and Lynn (Tommy) Beam; four sisters, Lamonda ‘Monnie’ Spalding, Betty Bell, Mary ‘Catsy’ Inman, and Brenda (Harold) Foster; four grandchildren, John Wimsatt, LeAnn (Sean) O’Bryan, Matthew Wimsatt and Amanda Wimsatt; seven great-grandchildren, Zachary O’Bryan, Josh O’Bryan, Danielle Sykes, Sophie Sykes, Isabella Wimsatt, Dani-Lynn Sykes and Brianna Smith; her beloved dog Scooby, and every loving person and child she helped over the years.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with burial in the St. Joseph Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

