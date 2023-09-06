Obituary: Ethel Pryor Hays Hamilton, 84, Bardstown

Ethel Pryor Hays Hamilton, 84, of Bardstown, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving children on Sunday, September 3, 2023. Ethel was known by many cherished names, Ethel Pryor, Pryorsie, Mama, Nana, and Great Nana. Her greatest pride and joy was her family. She also adored flowers and had a great sense of fashion.

ETHEL PRYOR HAYS HAMILTON

She was born April 14, 1939 in Lebanon, a past owner of Shay’s boutique in Bardstown and Louisville, past co-chairperson of Washington County Junior Miss, a member of Daughters of the American Revolution, The Woman’s Club of Louisville, Washington County Homemakers Club, and St. Joseph Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sherman Pryor “Pete” Hays, and Edna Myers Hays; and four sisters, Tillie McClain, Nan Hourigan, Geneva Sansbury, and Betty Lou Harmon.

She is survived by five children, Richie Hamilton, Angela Hamilton Arnett (Marty) of Louisville, Sharon Hamilton Betts (Gordie) of Lexington, Jennifer Hamilton Shrewsbury (Ron) of Bardstown, and Stephen Lee Hamilton (Rebecca Jody) of Lexington; eleven grandchildren, Alexandra “Ali” Arnett Lewellen (Beck), Alyssa Arnett Singerman (Kevin), Abigail “Abbie” Betts (Connor O’Leary), Natalie Betts Hull (Jackson), Davis Hamilton Betts (Erin Guffey), John Shrewsbury, Lucas “Luke” Shrewsbury (Celeste), Mary Haley Shrewsbury Harris (Matt), Jacob “Jake” Lee Hamilton (Hunter McKinney), Taylor Sutherland Hamilton, and Matthew Hamilton; six great-grandchildren, Lew Lewellen, Millie Singerman, Winnie Lewellen, Teddy Singerman, Campbell Claire Hull, and Finnley Shrewsbury; and several nieces, nephews, and devoted caretakers.

Visitation will be at Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral on Friday September 8, 2023 at 10 am with her Funeral Mass to follow at 11 am. A Private inurnment will be at a later date. Reverend Terry Bradshaw will officiate.

The family request memorial contributions may be made to Bethlehem High School.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-