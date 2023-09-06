Federal grand jury indicts local couple for cocaine, fentanyl trafficking conspiracy

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 — A federal grand jury in Louisville returned an indictment July 11, 2023, that charged two Nelson County residents with conspiring to traffic in cocaine and fentanyl.

NEAL SCOTT STONE

According to the indictment, Neal Scott Stone, 47, and Keely Marie Logsdon, 39, both of Bardstown, were charged with conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl and 500 grams of cocaine between March 7 and June 24, 2023.

Stone was additionally charged with possessing with the intent to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine and more than 40 grams of fentanyl on June 24, 2023.

Both Stone and Logsdon recently made their initial court appearances before a U.S. Magistrate Judge of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky. Both Stone and Logsdon remain in federal custody pending trial.

If convicted, both face a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

KEELY MARIE LOGSDON

There is no parole in the federal system.

Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa, U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett, Acting Special Agent in Charge Brian Jones of the FBI, and Special Agent in Charge J. Todd Scott of the DEA Louisville Field Division made the announcement.

This case is being investigated by the FBI, the DEA, the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force, with assistance from the Louisville Metro Police Department, the Kentucky State Police, and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Frank Dahl is prosecuting the case.

The indictments are the result of drug enforcement efforts by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force operation. This task force identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

-30-