Nelson County Jail Logs — Sept. 5-6, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Sept.5, 2023

Gary Wayne Dewitt, 49, Botland, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; operating on a suspended license; no tail lamps; rear license not illuminated. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 12:29 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Julie Ann Price, 46, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 11:43 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023,, by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Kenneth Wayne Mudd, 42, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $428.25 cash. Booked at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023,, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Gene Edward Maness, 56, Lebanon Junction, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $10,000 but less than $1 million value; official misconduct, first-degree. Bond is $30,000 cash. Booked at 11:52 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023,, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023

Priscilla Cathlin Vanegas, 38, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 11:12 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ashley Joann Hicks, 35, Shepherdsville, probation violation (for felony offense) (2 counts). Bond is $35,000 cash. Booked at 12:11 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Joseph Christopher Redmon, 43, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto, $1,000 or more but less than $10,000 value; criminal mischief, third-degree; violation of a Kentucky protective order; persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond is $50,000 cash. Booked at 1:16 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Robert Landrum, 42, New Albany, Ind., failure to appear. Bond is $10,500 cash. Booked at 1:17 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.

Melissa Darlene Hall, 55, Chaplin, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 1:38 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.

Michael Jamar Posey, 25, Louisville, fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); receiving stolen property, $1,000 to less than $10,000 value; reckless driving; failure to signal; no seat belts; wanton endangerment, first-degree, police officer; improperly on left side of road; improper lane usage; improper passing; disregarding traffic control device, traffic light; disregarding stop sign; license to be in possession; operating vehicle with expired operators license; possession of marijuana; resisting arrest; probation violation (for felony offense). Bond total is $50,000 cash. Booked at 1:41 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-