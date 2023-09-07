Louisville man arrested following police chase Wednesday in stolen pickup truck

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 — A Louisville man was arrested by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday afternoon following a police chase in a stolen pickup truck that ended in a crash.

MICHAEL JAMAR POSEY

At 11:23 a.m. Wednesday, Chief Deputy Brandon Bryan was on West John Rowan near its intersection with Templin Avenue watching for a stolen pickup truck. Bryan spotted the truck and attempted a traffic stop. The driver of the stolen truck fled, continuing to drive east on John Rowan to Bloomfield Road and the Bloomfield Pike area.

The driver of the truck attempted to cross a culvert, which disabled the pickup truck.

The driver, Michael Jamar Posey, 25, of Louisville, was arrested by deputies on chargest that included: fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); receiving stolen property, $1,000 to less than $10,000 value; reckless driving; failure to signal; no seat belts; wanton endangerment, first-degree, police officer; improperly on left side of road; improper lane usage; improper passing; disregarding traffic control device, traffic light; disregarding stop sign; license to be in possession; operating vehicle with expired operators license; possession of marijuana; and resisting arrest. Posey was also had an arrest warrant for probation violation (for felony offense) out of Bullitt County.

He was lodged in the Nelson County Jail with a bond of $50,000 cash.

According to the sheriff’s office, Posey has been arrested nine other times in Bullitt and Jefferson County with similar charges.

