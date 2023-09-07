Bullitt Co. deputy jailer facing theft, misconduct charges, lodged in local jail

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 — A Bullitt County deputy jailer charged with stealing more than $25,000 from the Bullitt County jail was arrested Tuesday night and was lodged in the Nelson County Jail.

GENE EDWARD MANESS

According to court documents, Gene Edward Maness, 56, of Lebanon Junction, was arrested Tueday after he admitted to taking money from the Bullitt County Jail.

Late Tuesday, Bullitt County Jailer Brian Whitaker contacted the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office and told investigators Maness was involved in stealing money from the facility.

According to WDRB, Maness was in charge of collecting money for inmates’ accounts and for other items at the jail. Maness allegedly admitted to taking nearly $27,000 during his employment at the jail.

Maness was charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $10,000 but less than $1 million value, and official misconduct. Bond was set at $30,000 cash.

-30-