Obituary: Betty Jane Wolf, 85, Bardstown

Betty Jane Wolf, 85, Bardstown, died Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at her daughter’s home. She was born Jan. 9, 1938, in Croak Station in Washington County. She retired from Nu Kote after 27 years. She was a member of St. Gregory Catholic Church.

BETTY JANE WOLF

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Maggie Blacketer; five sisters, Louise Sutton, Ruby Crume, Edith Tabb, Dorothy Gilley, and Kathy Mullins; one brother, Kenneth Blacketer; and a long-time friend, Bernard William Wolf Sr.

She is survived by two daughters, Cheryl Wolf and Kathy (Jay Wimsett) Wolf, both of New Haven; one son, Bill (Melanie Spalding) Wolf Jr. of Bardstown; four grandchildren, Shelbe Wolf, Jared Wolf, Clinton Wimsett, and Miranda McDonald; four great-grandchildren, Greyson, Nicholas, Noah, and Maxwell; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with a graveside service at noon Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation is 1-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cerebral Palsy Foundation.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-