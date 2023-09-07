Planning commission delays action on Botland bourbon warehouse complex

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 — The Joint City-County Planning Commission has delayed taking action on the application by Luxco, the parent company of Bardstown’s Lux Row Distillers, for a 182-acre bourbon warehouse complex in the heart of the Botland community east of Bardstown

The commission held a two-hour public hearing Wednesday night regarding the proposal at the Nelson County Civic Center that, according to the new zoning regulations regarding bourbon warehouse projects, allowed for public input on the proposal.

The Luxco application is the first distilled spirits storage complex proposed since Nelson Fiscal Court revised the zoning regulations regarding bourbon warehouse projects. One of those regulation changes was to require a public hearing on each project.

The commission made no recommendation after the public hearing, but tabled the application for consideration at its next regular planning commission meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in the Fiscal Court Room on the second floor of the Old Courthouse.

At that meeting, the commission will not accept additional evidence or testimony regarding the application. A recommendation at that meeting by the commission will become final unless a request is made for Nelson Fiscal Court to make a final decision on the commission’s recommendation.

For more information, contact the Joint City-County Planning Commission, (502) 348-1805.

