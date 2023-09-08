Nelson County Jail Log — Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023

Robin Michelle Wilson, 42, Bowling Green, contempt of court. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 2:04 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

Justin Lee Bogard, 40, Bardstown, sexual misconduct. No bond. Booked at 3:32 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

Ju’Quintis Faizon Arnez Mason, 24, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (less than 4 grams cocaine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; persistent felony offender, second-degree. Bond is $25,000. Booked at 4:41 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Chase Anthony Schone, 33, Louisville, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond. Booked at 9:38 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

