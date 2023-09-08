Local man arrested on conspiracy charge in connection to death of Crystal Rogers

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 — A Nelson County man has been charged in connection to the death of Crystal Rogers.

According to WDRB, Joseph Lee Lawson, 32, was named in a sealed indictment for conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the Rogers case.

JOSEPH LEE LAWSON

Both charges were in sealed indictments handed down in June and July. Lawson was scheduled to be arraigned last month was was in the hospital, media reports say.

On Thursday, Lawson entered a not guilty plea in Nelson Circuit Court. His bond was set at $500,000 cash. His next court appearance in Nelson Circuit Court is Oct. 26, 2023.

Lawson is not charged with Rogers’ murder; he was charged with the lesser offense of conspiracy, meaning they believe he was involved in some fashion with whoever killed Rogers. The maximum sentence for the conspiracy charge is 10 to 20 years in prison.

The indictment also alleges that Lawson tampered with physical evidence when he “destroyed, mutilated, concealed, removed or altered physical evidence.” The maximum tampering charge carries a penalty of one to five years in prison.

The indictment is the first connected with Rogers’ death. The indictment does not mention Rogers by name, but refers to a crime that took place in Nelson County on July 3 and/or July 4, 2015. The indictment alleges that Lawson “agreed to aid one or more persons in the planning or commission of the crime or an attempt or solicitation to commit the crime when he, and/or, a co-conspirator intentionally caused the death of another.”

Crystal Rogers was reported missing by her mother on July 5, 2015. Her boyfriend, Brooks Houck, was the last person to see her alive at the family farm on Pascal Ballard Lane off KY 49 south of Bardstown.

The Rogers family and Lawson’s attorney both acknowledge to the media that the case is related to the disappearance and presumed death of Crystal Rogers.

