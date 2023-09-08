Obituary: James Ernest Davis, 83, New Haven

James Ernest Davis, 83, of New Haven, died Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at his home. He was born Dec. 29, 1939, in Eminence. He was retired from Ford Motor Company. He was a member of the UAW, and the NRA. He was a great father, papaw, and enjoyed University of Kentucky sports, hunting, golfing, and going to the gambling boat.

JAMES ERNEST DAVIS

He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara A. Davis; his parents, Red and Jeanette Davis; three sisters, Wanda Ray, Grace Bandy, and Dorothy Price; and two brothers, Buster Davis and Russell Davis.

He is survived by two daughters, Rhonda (Charles) Hagan of Bloomfield and Craig (Tiffanie) Davis of New Haven; one son, Dennis Davis of Bardstown; one sister, Sue Thompson; four brothers, Ross Davis, Donald Davis, Harold Davis, and Jerry Wayne Davis; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is noon on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with Bro. Darrell Goodlett officiating. Burial is in Yeaman Cemetery in Leitchfield.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

