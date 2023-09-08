Obituary: John Ray ‘Johnny’ Durbin, 69, formerly of Bardstown

John Ray “Johnny” Durbin, 69. formerly of Bardstown, died Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Hanover Nursing Center in Hanover, Ind. He was born July 27, 1954, in Bardstown to the late Marion Ray and Barbara Riley Durbin. He was a general laborer and liked being outdoors.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Joseph “Joey” Durbin, Robert Thomas Durbin and Louis Durbin.

He is survived by three sisters, Phyllis Milby and Patsy (Mitchell) Price, both of Bardstown, and Margaret “Peggy” (Lennie) Sneed of Campbellsville; three brothers, Phillip Durbin of Greensburg, Mike (Ronda) Durbin of Shepherdsville, Tim (Brandi) Durbin of Campbellsville; and several nieces and nephews.

The family followed his wishes for cremation.

A memorial visitation is 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

