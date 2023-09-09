Obituary: Mike Adams, 63, Bardstown

Mike Adams, 63, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Aug. 11, 1960, in Bardstown. He retired after 44 years of service with American Fuji Seal. He was a loving Papaw, enjoyed woodworking, University of Kentucky sports and the Dallas Cowboys. He was very social and the life of a party.

He was preceded in death by his father, G. W. Adams; and one sister-in-law, Laurie Snellen.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Ellen Adams; two daughters, Sarah (Aaron) Gabehart of Bardstown and Jill (Bryan) McHugh of Lexington; his mother, Kitty Adams of Bardstown; two sisters, Cissy (Jim) Mather of Bardstown and Donna (David) Wilkerson of Berea; one brother, David (Charlotte) Adams of Springfield; one granddaughter, Addie Gabehart; one grandson, Drew Gabehart;

and several nieces, nephews, and family members.

The celebration of life is 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Visitation is 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Flaget Cancer Center.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

