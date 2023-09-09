Obituary: Georgena A. Lewis, 79, Bardstown

Georgena A. Lewis, 79, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Norton Women and Children’s Hospital. She was born May 21, 1944, in Hawesville to the late David R. and Hazel D. Bates Adkins. She was a homemaker and member of Mill Creek Baptist Church. She loved her dog, Buddy and adored her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Gary Adkins.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Johnny Lewis; three sons, Todd (Loretta) Hayden and David Hayden, both of Hawesville, and Robbie (Kimberly) Lewis of Louisville; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Chesser officiating. Burial is in the Louisville Memorial Gardens West.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, and 8:30-10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

