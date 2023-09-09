Obituary: Donna Louise Yates, 62, Mount Washington

Donna Louise Yates, 62, of Mount Washington, died Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Meadows Community Home in Mount Washington. She was born April 1, 1961, in Louisville to the late Carl W. and Oatney Jewell Woford Yates. She was a special sister and aunt, and was loved by all who knew her.

She is survived by three sisters, Dana (Terrence) Slaughter of Georgetown, Debbie (Michael) Edwards of Bolivia, N.C., and Dawn (Dean) Antle of Shepherdsville; two brothers, Carl Douglas Yates of Bloomfield and Dale (Missi) Yates of Louisville; one great-niece; one great-nephew; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is noon Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with burial in Highview Cemetery.

Visitation is 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at the funeral home.

The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Epilepsy Foundation.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

