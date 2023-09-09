Obituary: Tabitha Kaye Embry, 43, Cox’s Creek

Tabitha Kaye Embry, 43, of Cox’s Creek, returned to her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. She was born Feb. 4, 1980, in Louisville. She was a member of Valley View Church and an ultrasound technician for Norton Maternal Fetal Medicine. She loved to read and loved music. She was talented at writing music but her true passion was her children and her family.

TABITHA KAYE EMBRY

She was preceded in death by her father, Philip Grimes; her grandparents, Fonza and Effie Dean Beasley, and Clayton and Edith Grimes.

She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Kaitlyn Nicole Embry and Courtney Lynn Embry (Devin Pilkenton); one son, Gavin Embry; her mother, Diana Miller; two sisters, Shannon Wilkerson (Eric) and Amanda Duff (Lt. Col. Jared Duff Sr.); one grandson, Jared Duff Jr.; two granddaughters, Lydia Jo and Lorelai Jade; a best friend, Mike; a fur baby, Ruby Jean; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood & Brooks Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with burial in Brookland Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at the Schoppenhorst, Underwood & Brooks Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Louisville Chapter of NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) in honor of Tabatha are appreciated.

The Schoppenhorst, Underwood & Brooks Funeral Home in Shepherdsville is in charge of arrangements.

-30-