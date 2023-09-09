Obituary: Wayne Kelly Coulter, 69, Springfield

Wayne Kelly Coulter, 69, of Springfield, died at 3:50 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at Baptist Health in Louisville. He was born in Lebanon Dec. 9, 1953 to the late John Marvin and Mildred Lanham Coulter.

WAYNE KELLY COULTER

He was a member of the Springfield Baptist Church. He was a 1972 graduate of Washington County High School and was a self-employed carpenter.

He was preceded in death by an infant sister, Virginia Ann Coulter (Jan. 4, 1948); four brothers, Vernon Coulter (April 18, 2020), Marvin Coulter Jr. (Sept. 3, 2021), Harold Coulter (Nov. 19, 2022) and Bruce Coulter (Nov. 25, 2022).

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Pinkston Coulter; two daughters, Stacy Lugo (Tavo) and Kathy Maloney (Shawn) of Louisville; one son, John Coulter (Betty Jo) of Springfield; three sisters, Brenda Stevens (Al) of Springfield, Rita Stirn of Louisville and Darlene Ferguson (Ben) of Russellville; one brother, Russell Coulter (Brenda) of Chaplin; four grandchildren, Danielle Hope Nicole Coulter, Joseph John Allen Coulter, Evan James Maloney and Kelsey Victoria Maloney; and two great-grandchildren, Sasha Harris and Elizah Harris.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Temple Baptist Church with the church paster, the Rev. John McDaniel, officiating. Burial is in the Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg.

Serving as pallbearers will be Steve Coulter, Stan Coulter, Tavo Lugo, Philip Goff, Robert Marple and James Alan Carpenter.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, and 8-11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Temple Baptist Church.

Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-