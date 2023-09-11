Nelson County Jail Logs — Sept. 8-9, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Sept. 8, 2023

Steven Allen Ballard, 27, New Haven, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 5:35 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

Benjamin Scott Tomlin, 31, Bardstown, burglary, second-degree; criminal mischief, second-degree; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others over $500 but less than $1,000; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (on foot). Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 11:21 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Louis Bertrand Cecil III, 49, New Haven, wanton endangerment, first-degree; reckless driving; operating a vehicle with an expired operator’s license. Booked at 1:55 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Joseph Dillon Newton, 28, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 2:53 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

Karen Lynn Newton, 48, Cox’s Creek, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury. Bond is $1,000 unsecured. Booked at 10:02 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023

Matthew Brandon Sheakley, 40, New Haven, possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified). Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 1:08 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, by the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office.

Lauren Elizabeth Berryman, 35, Bardstown, violation of a Kentucky protective order. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 6:02 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Cory Anthony Hatfield, 26, Shepherdsville, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 2:21 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-