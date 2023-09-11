Obituary: Jim Munson Jr., 62, Bloomfield

Jim Munson Jr., 62, of Bloomfield, a native of Sioux City, Iowa, died Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born May 29, 1961, in Sioux City to Jim Munson Sr. and Irene Munson. He married Nov. 7, 1987, to Barbara Munson. He worked for IKD in quoting and special projects.

JIM MUNSON

He was a Mr. Fix-It when working on his ’68 Camaro. He was an avid reader and a World War II history buff. He was a compassionate man who always treated people with kindness. He greatly loved his family and adored his granddaughter.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jim Munson; his mother, Irene Munson; and stepmother, Rose Munson.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Barbara Munson of Bloomfield; two

daughters, Elizabeth (Ben) Jenson of Logan, Utah and Sarah (Jacob Hayes) Munson of Louisville; one son, James Matthew Munson of Lincoln, Neb.; one sister, Myla (Tim) Jones of Blair, Neb.; one stepsister, Kathy Muecke-Camerer; one stepbrother, Roger Nelson; one granddaughter, Macey Elizabeth Jenson; and many cousins.

His Celebration of Life is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-