Obituary: Charles John Thacker Jr., 77, Bardstown

Charles John Thacker Jr., 77, of Bardstown, died Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. He was born Oct. 4, 1945, in Louisville to the late Charles John Sr. and Catherine “Kitty” Kleier Thacker. He was a graduate of St. Xavier High School. He worked at Engineering Concepts and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was a Yankees and NASCAR fan and an avid golfer.

He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Nel Seaton Thacker; three daughters, Cathie Wocks (Rob) of Cincinnati, Pamela (Steve) Whelan of Louisville, and Ginnel (Tommy) Phillips of Cox’s Creek; two sons, Mike (Kim) Thacker of Louisville and Gregory (Heather) Long of Burlington; one sister, Charlene (Raymond) Currie of Winnipeg, Canada; one brother-in-law, Tom (Paula) Walton of Bardstown; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and his beloved dog Sadie Belle.

The funeral is 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at the funeral home with cremation to follow.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

