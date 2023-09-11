Obituary: Billy Joe Schmidt, 33, Bloomfield

Billy Joe Schmidt, 33, of Bloomfield died Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in a motorcycle accident. He was born March 30, 1990, and worked for Louisville Paving.

His passion was bull riding. He was a professional and competed at Oklahoma City and placed 6th place in the nation. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and hunting. He had a huge heart.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Beverly Chandler.

He is survived by three children, Aylah Brey Schmidt, Eli Gus Schmidt, and Ellie Jo Schmidt; his mother, Vickie Chandler (Tony) Wilson of Bloomfield; his father, William A. (Marlene) Schmidt of Lebanon; and his maternal grandfather, Gene Chandler.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Vine Hill Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12. 2023, and 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

