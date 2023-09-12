Nelson County Jail Logs — Sept. 10-11, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023

Robert Charles Wyatt, 38, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond. Booked at 6:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jonathan Worley, 43, New Haven, speeding, 26 mph or more over speed limit; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; failure to signal; no insurance card; reckless driving. No bond. Booked at 11:16 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

Joseph Thomas Nalley, 30, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond. Booked at 11:54 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

Monday, Sept. 11, 2023

Raymond Edward Vanisacker, 24, Shepherdsville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 11:51 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Dewayne Dodson, 33, Bardstown, receiving stolen property; parole violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 12:07 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, 2023,, by Louisville Metro Police Department.

Taylor Lee Brady, 28, Bardstown, parole violation (for technical violation); failure to appear; contempt of court (3 counts). Bond total is $2,201.50 cash. Booked at 12:41 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Amanda Marie Offutt, 33, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 2:10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.

Christopher Thomas Helton, 49, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $3,450 cash. Booked at 8:08 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, by the Department of Fish & Wildlife.

-30-