Obituary: Mary Frances Lawrence, 87, Bardstown

Mary Frances Lawrence, 87, of Bardstown, died and entered eternal life Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at her home following a short illness. She was born in Taylorsville Aug. 15, 1936 to the late Eddie and Mary Hillard (Young). Soon after retirement from home health care, she realized she could not have idle hands and returned to work as a receptionist for hospice. Her selflessness and giving spirit was evident throughout her career and her life. She enjoyed singing in church with her sister, sitting on her porch and spending quality time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She liked to sew and was quite talented with a crochet hook.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Elizabeth Golden; and one brother,

Eddie Hillard Jr.

Survivors include one daughter, Rosemary Brooks (Greg) of Sellersburg, Ind.; four sons, Rodney Lawrence of Louisville, Ronald Lawrence of Mount Washington, Roger Lawrence of Cox’s Creek and Royce Lawrence (Deloris) of Zoneton; 17 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and her beloved dog Yoda.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial at Highland Memory Gardens in Mount Washington.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, and 9-11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at the funeral home.

The Garr Funeral Home of Sellersburg was in charge of arrangements with the assistance of Barlow Funeral Home.

