Obituary: Charles Edward ‘Eddie’ Hughes, 72, Loretto

Charles Edward “Eddie” Hughes, 72, of Loretto, died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Loretto Living Center. He was born July 4, 1951, in Marion County. At age 3, he was the first person in Marion County to fall victim to polio. He retired from American Fuji Seal in Bardstown where he worked for 42 years as a graphic designer. He formerly served on the City of Loretto Board of Commissioners. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church where he served for many years as co-chairman of the St. Francis Picnic.

CHARLES EDWARD “EDDIE” HUGHES

He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Nell Walker Hughes; one sister, Donna Beaven; and one nephew, Derrik Hutchins.

Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Diane Corbett Hughes; four sisters, Monica Morgeson (Bobby) of Lebanon, Marcia Yates (Terry) and Mary Kaye Hutchins (Tony), both of Loretto, and Rita Phillips (Rick) of New Braunfels, Texas; four brothers, Rick Hughes (Susan) of Bardstown, Michael Hughes (Robyn) of Bowling Green, Todd Hughes (Jami) of Gilbertsville and Gene Hughes (Theresa) of Lebanon; one brother-in-law, Rick Beaven of Harrodsburg; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Loretto with the Rev. Charles D. Walker officiating. Burial is in Holy Cross Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023 at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 6 p.m. prayer service by Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

The pallbearers are Bryan Hughes, John Hughes, Robert Morgeson, Jody Corbett, Travis Thomas and Noah Hughes.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

-30-