Obituary: Kaynell Pate, 58, Louisville

Kaynell Pate, 58, of Louisville, died Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Louisville. He was born Aug. 13, 1965, in New Orleans Lucille Pate. He was the owner of Pate Construction which was a job he loved. He liked to be a problem solver and find solutions for people whether it was in the construction business or for his family. He was a member of the 1st Baptist Church of Bardstown.

He is survived by his mother, Lucille Pate Childs of Bloomfield; his companion, Joan Dolen of Louisville;

sisters, Michelle Childs, Diane Gaddis, Joann Harden, Claudette M. (Ronald) Cross and Valencia Griffin, all of Detroit, and Virginia Lenoar Pate of Bardstown;

two brothers, Reginald Bryant of Mississippi and Ralph B. “Ray” (Ashley) Childs III of Louisville; two aunts, Kitty (Ernest) Dunn of Kenner, La., and Martha Pate of Detroit; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, at the 1st Baptist Church of Bardstown with the Rev. Michael N. Smith officiating. Burial is in Campground Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, at the church.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

-30-