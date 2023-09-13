Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023

Clemente Flores Alvarado, 25, Louisville, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, by Probation and Parole.

James Anthony Williamson, 39, Mount Washington, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 12:11 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Richard Samuel Gray, 33, St. Louis, Mo., order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 12:25 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Timothy Keith Johnson, 41, New Haven, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana; no insurance; one headlight; no registration plates; no seat belts; obstructed vision and/or windshield; operating on a suspended license. No bond. Booked at 9:27 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-