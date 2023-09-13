Obituary: Gary Frank Walker, 67, formerly of Bardstown

Gary Frank Walker, 67, of Radcliff, formerly of Bardstown, died Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at his home. He was born Dec. 19, 1956, in Bardstown to the late Willie and Nancy Head Walker. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He liked to golf, was a big jokester and loved his grandchildren very much. He was a U.S. Army veteran.

GARY FRANK WALKER

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Margaret Ann Bryan; and two brothers, Danny Walker and Donald Walker.

He is survived by one daughter, Elizabeth “Beth” (Bill Tonne) Walker of Cincinnati; one son, James “Eric” (Ashley Lawrence) Walker of Cox’s Creek; one sister, Bonnie Walker of Bardstown; two brothers, Billy “Theresa” Walker of Louisville and his twin brother, Larry Walker of Bardstown; two grandchildren, Kaelyn Walker and Vincent Walker; and several nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, at the church.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-