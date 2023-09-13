City votes to adopt lower property tax rate that still gives 4 percent of new revenue

City Engineer Jessica Filiatreau explains changes to the city’s water and sewer connection fees at Tuesday night’s meeting.

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023 — The Bardstown City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to set the city’s 2023 property tax rate at 16.3 cents per $100 value — a reduction of half a cent from last year’s rate of 16.8 cents per $100 value.

Despite the lower property tax rate, the city will still receive a 4 percent increase in property tax revenue.

State law limits the amount of tax revenue growth to 4 percent from one to the next without the increase being subject to recall. Property assessments in the city required the council to lower the tax rate to keep within the 4 percent revenue increase.

PROPERTY TAX HISTORY. Property taxpayers in the City of Bardstown have seen the rate drop nearly every year since 2018, when the tax rate was 18.2 cents per $100 value.

The tax rate for 2019 was lowered to 17.9 cents per $100 value. That year, the council did not adopt the 4 percent revenue increase. The tax rate remained the same in 2020.

The tax rate dropped slightly in 2021 to 17.8 cents per $100 value. Last year the rate fell a full cent to 16.8 cents per $100 value, and fell further to 16.3 cents per $100 value with the final approval of the tax rate at Tuesday’s meeting.

MAYOR’S UPDATE. Mayor Dick Heaton told the council that the new roundabout is expected to be operational as a full roundabout in the next few weeks.

Heaton said approximately two-thirds of the roundabout is built — enough for the roundabout to be placed in service. This move is expected to ease traffic backups at the intersection of Cathedral Manor and West Stephen Foster.

Heaton said the state will prohibit left turns from Cathedral Manor onto West Stephen Foster while it prepares to place the roundabout in operation.

WATER, SEWER CONNECTION FEES. Following a rate study, the council held the first reading of fee increases for those wishing to connect to the city’s water and sewer system.

According to Jessica Filiatreau, city engineer, the rates have not been revised since 2021.

Separate ordinances raised the fees for connections to both utilities and tied future rates to the changes in the Consumer Price Index.

NEXT UP. The council next meets at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in the council chambers next to the Rec Center on Xavier Drive.

-30-