Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023

Joseph Thomas Nalley, 30, Bardstown, disorderly conduct, second-degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place; violations of conditions of release. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 2:01 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Sylvia Lay Livers, 46, New Hope, possession of marijuana; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); rear license not illuminated; failure to dim headlights. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 3:24 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tracy Fernando Johnson, 32, Hodgenville, assault, first-degree, domestic violence; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond. Booked at 9:51 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, by the LaRue County Sheriff’s Office.

Landon Joseph Isisah, Fennell, 22, Brandenburg, contempt of court; trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to less than 5 pounds); fleeing or evading police, second-degree (motor vehicle); driving on a DUI suspended license; failure to or improper signal. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 10:34 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Dawn Leann Hardin, 30, Harrodsburg, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 10:55 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.

William Brent Decker, 52, Cox’s Creek, trafficking in marijuana; speeding, 5 mph over speed limit. No bond. Booked at 11:22 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, by the Bloomfield Police Department.

Tracy Lynn Lafollette, 41, New Haven, parole violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 2:48 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, by Probation and Parole.

Amanda Lynn Broaddus, 32, Columbia, no lights on bicycle; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); resisting arrest. No bond. Booked at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-