Obituary: Christopher Joseph ‘Joey’ Brown, 32, Buffalo

Christopher Joseph “Joey” Brown, 32, of Buffalo, died Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at Mary and Elizabeth Hospital in Louisville. He passed from his mother’s arms into his Heavenly Father’s arms.

He was a member of Family Worship Center in Hodgenville.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Wallace and Mary Ann Brown; his maternal grandfather, Frank Robinson; and his stepgrandfather, Jackie Ray Jones Sr.

He is survived by one daughter, Haven Alexandrya Brown; his mother, Jennifer (Jack) Jones of Buffalo; his father, Chris (Cindy) Brown of Howardstown; one sister, Megan Bartsch of Hot Springs, Ark.; three brothers, Jacob (Kaitey) Jones of West Monster, Md., Joshua Jones of Elizabethtown and Andy Bartsch of Gilbert, Ariz; his grandmothers, Brenda Robinson of Buffalo and Shirley Jones of Hodgenville; a special friend, Taylor Wilson of Elizabethtown; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia with Pastor Mark Knight officiating. Cremation will follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to help with funeral expenses.

The Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia is in charge of arrangements.

-30-