Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023

Jessie Alice Nelson, 39, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 10:34 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Shane David Helm, 30, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 3:42 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023,, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Scott Simmons, 37, Springfield, failure to appear. Bond is $353 cash. Booked at 4:28 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Anthony Dewayne Bishop Jr., 28, Louisville, improper or no windshield; no insurance; no registration plates; improper display of registration plates; instructional permit violation; violation of a Kentucky protective order. No bond listed. Booked at 5:54 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Desiree Autumn Cole, 28, Louisville, possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified). No bond. Booked at 6:24 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-