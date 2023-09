NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023 — Nelson Fiscal Court met at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023 for their first meeting of the month. Among the actions taken include setting the 2023 property tax rate at a rate slightly below the compensating rate. Running time: 1 hour and 43 minutes.

