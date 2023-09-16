Nelson County Jail Logs — Sept. 15-16, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Sept. 15, 2023

Demetrius Darnell Swopes, 30, failure to appear (2 counts); serving parole violation warrant. Bond is $484 cash. Booked at 10:52 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Roberto Carlos Herrera, 48, Worthville, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; operating on a suspended license; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). Bond is $9,803 cash. Booked at 11:09 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Ernest Eugene Hammond, 43, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 12:29 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, by Probation and Parole.

John Louis Sauter III, 51, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fine. Bond is $6,277,740. Booked at 2:13 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Michayla Joy Keeling, 25, Taylorsville, burglary, first-degree, banking-type institution. No bond. Booked at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

Bryan Christopher Smith, 46, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond. Booked at 11:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023

Jonathon William Maupin, 30, Bardstown, speeding, 20 mph over limit; careless driving; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); no seat belts; operating on a suspended license; inadequate muffler. No bond. Booked at 12:11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-