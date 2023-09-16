Obituary: Mary Justina ‘Tina’ Worth Mouser, 72, New Haven

Mary Justina “Tina” Worth Mouser, 72, of New Haven, died Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Hodgenville. She was born May 30, 1951, in Louisville. She was the daughter of John Joseph Worth and Gladys Elnora Wise Worth. She was an avid card player, loved to cook for her family and friends, and was like a second mother to her two granddaughters. She was always up for a shopping trip, and loved to babysit her “grandpuppies.” She was also passionate about Halloween and worked hard to decorate her house and make the holiday special. She was a loved mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and friend.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Polly Worth; one brother, Charles Worth; and her beloved dog, Lady.

Survivors include her two daughters, Theresa (David) Mouser Mahoney of New Haven and Tammy (Brian) Mouser of Bardstown; three sisters, Marcella Robinson of Frankfort, Judy (Wayne) Behymer of Bloomington, Ill., and Vicky Orr of New Castle, Ind.; one brother, John Worth of Louisville; two granddaughters, Courtney (Zac) Pulliam of Louisville and Cassidy Jo (Levi) Mahoney of New Haven; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept.17, 2023, at Rust Funeral Home in New Haven Chapel with a 7 p.m. prayer service with the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating, and a chance to share fond memories of Tina.

The Rust Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

