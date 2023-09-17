Obituary: Rebecca ‘Becky’ Keeling, 59, New Haven

Rebecca “Becky” Keeling, 59, of New Haven, died Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born Nov. 26, 1963, in Louisville to the late Tommy Lyvers and Linda Robinson. She was retired from American Greetings and loved to be outdoors, fishing and being with her beloved dogs.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Nadean Greenwell.

She is survived by her sister, Susan Lyvers of Bardstown; one nephew, Bryan Greenwell of New Haven; two great-nieces, Gracie Greenwell and Mollie Greenwell; and one great-nephew, Ryker Greenwell.

The memorial visitation is 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-