Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Sept. 15, 2023

Cameron Adam Gyselinck, 23, Maryville, Tenn., operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no insurance card. No bond. Booked at 7:43 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jose Chiquito, 22, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond. Booked at 10:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jacob Alexander Lewis, 26, Rockfield, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; careless driving. No bond. Booked at 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

-30-