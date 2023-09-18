Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023

Benjermen Bonnet-Bunten, 18, Shelbyville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. Bond is $10,000 surety. Booked at 12:41 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Katlynn Pridgen, 25, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 2:56 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, by the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office.

Dennis Scott Kays, 58, Bardstown, terroristic threatening, third-degree. No bond. Booked at 7:32 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

David Allen Hamilton, 56, Bardstown, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol). Released on recognizance. Booked at 8:25 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-