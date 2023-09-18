Obituary: Leita ‘Janet’ Bradley, 81, Bardstown

Leita “Janet” Bradley, 81, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at home with family by her side. She was a native of Jefferson County. She served in the U.S. Navy and was a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church in Elizabethtown where she was a deacon and an elder.

LEITA “JANET” BRADLEY

She served for more than 25 years as secretary of the Dixie Homemakers and volunteered over more than 25 years at St. Joseph / Audubon Hospital and multiple community organizations. Affectionately known as “punkin,” she was the best mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother one could have.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Hershel Patrick Bradley; one daughter, Nanci Patricia Bradley; her parents, Evelyn and Andrew Dohn Hershey; two sisters, Mindy Age and Geraldine Hershey;

and three brothers, Mike Hershey, Andrew “Butch” Hershey, Jr. and George Hershey.

Survivors include two daughters, Vicki Michele Bradley-Steege (Terry) of Bardstown and Paula Joseph Shake (Archie) of Alabama; eight siblings, Carl Hughes Jr., Thomas Hershey, Kevin Hershey, Jason Hershey, Andrea Keene, Carla Douglas, Judy Minton and Dottie Burns; four grandchildren, Jami Patricia Leigh Lineske (Mitchell), Courtney Danielle Treanor (Robert), Cassie Russek (Ryan) and Bradley Steege (Marika); two great-grandchildren, Aralynn Autumn Lineske and Owen Mitchell Lineske; and many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Chaplain Ray Johnson officiating. Burial is in Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Louisville.

Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, at the funeral home.

Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.

