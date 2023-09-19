Obituary: Travis DeWayne ‘Monkey’ Smith, 46, Fredericktown

Travis DeWayne “Monkey” Smith, 46, of Fredericktown, died Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at this home.

TRAVIS DEWAYNE “MONKEY” SMITH

He is survived by his parents, Catherine Carrico Smith (Leo) McIntyre of Fredericktown; two daughters, Kayla Ingram of Bardstown and Jessie Ingram of Louisville; two sisters, Dr. Kelley (David Dillard) McIntyre of Louisville and Beth (Dr. Michael) St. Peter of Madison, Ala.; two brothers, Jeremy (Brenda) Smith of Fredericktown and Michael (Marsha) McIntyre of Louisville; two grandchildren;

a special friend, Jennifer Hall of Springfield; four nieces; four nephews; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Fredericktown with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, and 7-9:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield with a 7 p.m. Wednesday prayer service.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.



