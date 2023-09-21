Nelson County Jail Logs — Sept. 19-20, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023

Jolicia Rainey, 19, Louisville, possession of marijuana; possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified). No bond. Booked at 12:10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kayla Marie Pritchard, 32, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified). No bond. Booked at 12:16 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Carl Franklin Burba, 60, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); possession drug paraphernalia; failure to or improper signal. No bond. Booked at 12:28 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Derick William Brunner, 42, Bloomfield, burglary, second-degree. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 3:40 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas Jerome Mudd, 59, Bardstown, failure to appear (3 counts). Bond is $300 cash. Booked at 10:46 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

James Tutt Byrd, 52, Campton, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 12:03 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Richard Samuel Gray, 33, St. Louis, Mo., order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 12:55 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Seth Austin Stroming, 24, Paducah, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 1:09 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023,, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Shane David Helm, 30, Bardstown, possession controlled substance. No bond. Booked at 2:35 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023

Marcus Lavaugh Williams, 21, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 11:16 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Priscilla Cathleen Vanegas, 38, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 11:21 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023.

Anthony John Linton, 50, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 1:17 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Georgia Faith Whelan, 23, New Hope, procurement or promotion of the use of a minor by electronic means. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Joe Hart, 46, Bloomfield, fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); burglary, second-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $1,000 to less than $10,000 value; persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond is $50,000 cash. Booked at 4:31 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jessica Renae Terrell, 31, Bloomfield, burglary, second-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $1,000 to less than $10,000 value; persistent felony offender, first-degree; possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence; public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $50,000 cash. Booked at 7:25 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-